Suspect identified in the killing of Joshua Thao is ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) — The suspect who police say is responsible for the killing of 36-year-old Joshua Thao has been identified, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.

On Aug. 16., officers responded to Belmont and Backer avenues for a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Thao suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers say they performed CPR on the Thao until EMS arrived and took over lifesaving efforts, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that Thao arrived at the intersection after a family member was involved in a traffic collision. Several friends and family members of both sides involved in the accident showed up to the scene.

Authorities say a brief verbal confrontation ensued between the two sides when one of them abruptly armed themselves with a handgun and fired several times, fatally wounding Thao.

The suspect was later identified 19-year-old Damion Salinas.

Salinas has an active warrant for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at 621-7000, or in the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.