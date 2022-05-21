FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police have identified the subject of a day-long standoff at a northeast Fresno Save Mart supermarket that ended with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

Pheng Vang, 28, is on parole for burglary according to a release from the Fresno Police Department. He is currently at large. A warrant for reckless evading has been issued for his arrest.

According to Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni, an off-duty deputy identified a suspect vehicle wanted in relation to a residential burglary in southern Fresno County near the Macy’s in Fresno’s River Park shopping center. The deputy saw the wanted suspects, including Vang, leaving the store and heading towards the vehicle, authorities say.

The off-duty deputy contacted detectives who responded to the shopping center, Zanoni says. As they responded, two of the three suspects ran back into the Macy’s store and Vang jumped into the vehicle, officials say. As deputies attempted to keep Vang from leaving the parking lot in the vehicle, Zanoni says he used the vehicle to ram several patrol cars.

Vang was able to escape the area and authorities pursued him, officials say. The short pursuit ended at First and Nees avenues before Vang fled on foot to the Save Mart supermarket, leading to the nearly day-long standoff.

According to Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office the two suspects who ran back into the Macy’s, a man and a woman, were taken into custody.

Anyone with information on Vang is asked to contact Detective J. Baroni at (559) 621-2516 or Detective M. Alvarez at (559) 621-2441 with information regarding this case number 2205191123.