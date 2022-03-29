SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An innocent bystander was hit by a car and pinned to the side of her home after a chase reached a neighborhood on Tuesday evening, according to the Sanger Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. as officers were chasing an SUV for an unknown reason.

After reaching a neighborhood near Greenwood and Almond avenues, officers say the suspect lost control of his car and hit a woman before crashing into the wall of a home.

Officials say the impact of the crash caused the suspect’s car to pin the woman against the home.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where officers say her condition is currently unknown.

Officers say they’ve arrested two men on multiple felony charges related to the chase and crash but are still searching for more potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sanger Police Department.