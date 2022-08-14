MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk man was arrested after he allegedly used a baseball bat to beat up an elderly victim during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday night, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Rose Lawn and Linwood avenues after it was reported that an elderly man was being assaulted.

When deputies arrived, they say they found the suspect, later identified as Matthew Brian Costa, who appeared to be intoxicated and was lying down in the front yard of the home.

While investigating, deputies say they learned that Costa had shown up at the home while drunk and started to argue with an elderly man.

During the argument, investigators say Costa grabbed a baseball bat and started to hit the elderly man with it. Officials did not say if Costa knew the victim he is accused of attacking.

Deputies placed Costa under arrest at the home and put him in a patrol car, where officials say he caused damage to one of the vehicle’s back doors after kicking it.

Costa was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges related to elder abuse and vandalism to the patrol car.