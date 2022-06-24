FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man fled the scene of a vehicle collision that resulted in another vehicle catching fire, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Ashlan Avenue and Fresno street, near the Highway 41 on-ramp.

According to officers the male driver who they believe is responsible for the collision ran from the scene.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved caught fire after the occupants had been removed.

Two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

Officers say they attempted to find the male suspect that had fled but were unable to find the him.