Suspect fatally shot by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — An unidentified suspect is dead after being shot in Southwest Fresno, authorities say.

At around 5 p.m. Deputies say they responded to a call of a break-in at Jamie’s Auto Dismantling near West and Church Avenues. and were confronted by a suspect they believed to be armed.

Toni Botti with the Fresno County Sheriffs Office says a man broke in through a door or window after everyone had left for the day.

Authorities say the owner forgot something and went back to the shop finding the man passed out or asleep on the office floor.

The owner told authorities there were firearms and ammo inside the business. Deputies say they spent a half-hour trying to make contact with no response eventually calling in a S.W.A.T robot.

“He actually picked up the robot and threw it, and then it was about three minutes after he did that action that he exited the building. Well, he ended up confronting a couple of our deputies that were on the perimeter. They demanded that he stop, and ultimately two of our deputies fired at the suspect, striking him,” Botti said.

Investigators are on the scene determining what happened.

@FresnoSheriff detectives on scene of a deputy involved shooting at a business near West and Church in Fresno. Suspect deceased. No deputies injured. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/NRd1ZZkIXT — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) March 7, 2020

