LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Tulare County are searching for a man they say may have been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Lindsay Saturday night.

Lindsay police say officers were talking to a person sitting in a broken down vehicle at Tulare Road and Mirage Avenue around 11:30 p.m. They say they saw a weapon in the backseat. When the officers asked the driver about it, they say he immediately took off running.

Investigators say officers chased him and he failed to listen to their commands, so they tazed him. At that point, they say he dropped a handgun onto the ground but was able to retrieve it and pointed it in the direction of the officers.

One of the officers fired their weapon at the suspect, but they say he ran from the area and officers don’t know if he was struck by the bullet.

Additional Tulare County law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to help look for the suspect, but were unable to find him.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. The Lindsay police officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The Lindsay Police Department asks anyone with information on this case, or may know the whereabouts of this suspect, to contact Lieutenant Ryan Heinks (559) 562-2511.