Suspect detained in fatal hit and run of child, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police officers say they have detained a suspect and recovered a vehicle involved in Thursday night’s fatal hit and run where a 10-year-old boy was killed.

Police located the suspect vehicle after they say a woman saw the vehicle and contacted detectives. Officers detained the registered owner of the vehicle who they believe was the driver during the collision that killed 10-year-old Angel Hernandez, said Officer Felipe Uribe of the Fresno Police Department.

The suspect is described only as an adult Hispanic male. Police have not released the suspect’s identity at this time.

Detectives say the vehicle was located in the area of Swift and West avenues in central Fresno.

On Friday the Fresno County Coroner identified the boy as Angel Hernandez, of Fresno.

The boy was hit around 11:30 p.m. while crossing the street at Friant and Fort Washington roads.

Police say the family was at the park and crossing the street to buy some water at one of the stores. The store was closed so they were headed back to the park to get in their car

Fresno Police Lieutenant Israel Reyes said “it appears based on their statements that they did press the button to activate the crosswalk, they actually said they noticed the timer. We don’t know for whatever reason the child and the aunt stayed behind for a bit. It’s too soon to say whether the vehicle ended up having a green light or not, but in any case, the driver of the vehicle should have stopped.”

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.