FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A detective is recovering at a local hospital after officials say he was attacked and beat over the head inside of his own office at the Fresno Police Department’s headquarters.

Police said the suspect died on the scene and the detective was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to be treated for cuts on his head. Police said the suspect was not supposed to be at the building.

“This is one of the worst calls you could get as the police chief,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “You just never would think at your own facility would be a place where you would be under attack.”

According to Balderrama, just before noon on Tuesday, a man who didn’t have an appointment at the police department somehow was able to get into a detective’s office at the Annex building.

“His office is a crime scene,” said Balderrama. “There are monitors all over the place. It was an obvious fight.”

Balderrama said there was an obvious size difference between the detective, who is in his 40s or 50s, and the suspect who was 300 pounds and over 6 feet tall. Balderrama said as the suspect was beating the detective over the head, the officer grabbed his gun and shot him at least one time.

The suspect has not been identified and died on the scene.

“We still don’t know if it was a knife or he used something on the officer’s desk,” said Balderrama. “But obviously, he was being attacked and we feel he did what he had to protect his life.”

Police do not have a motive for the shooting and detectives with the assistance of the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office are reviewing surveillance video from the police department to address any security concerns.

“As far as how this individual got in,’ said Balderrama. “We do not know and that is something that is very troubling to me. That this person with bad intentions could enter into police headquarters and cause harm to one of my officers. So we plan to get to the bottom of that.”

The detective has not been identified but Balderrama said the officer has been with the department for 25 years.