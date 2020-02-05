Suspect arrested in Merced teen shooting; one victim still critical, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE) – Police in Merced have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a group of teenagers in the city last week.

48-year-old Daniel Mays was taken into custody Tuesday. He is facing five charges of attempted murder.

The teenagers were shot in the area of H and Main streets on Thursday. A fifth teenager reported being injured by a bullet the following day. One victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Officers say they have not established whether or not the incident was gang-related. The weapon used has not been recovered and no motive for the shooting has been announced.

