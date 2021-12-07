Suspect arrested for attempted homicide in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made for an attempted homicide case in Visalia in November.

Around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, Visalia Police received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1000 block of W Buena Vista Avenue.

When officers arrived they reported finding a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was sent to receive medical attention shortly after.

The suspect was not identified initially but upon further investigation and witness interviews, investigators say they identified Andre Baiza, 37, as the suspect.

On Monday, Baiza turned himself into police, according to authorities.

