Suspect arrested after trying to kill a man found with his estranged girlfriend, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect was arrested after police say he cut the neck of a man after finding him in the company of his estranged girlfriend.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of North Lowery Street in Porterville for a call of attempted murder. When police arrived they found the victim had a “life-threatening laceration” on his neck. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is listed as in stable condition.

Detectives identified Joseph Mejia, 31, as the suspect in the attempted murder. Investigators say Mejia attempted to cut the neck of the victim with a box cutter after finding him with his estranged girlfriend.

Police say Mejia fled the scene and was later located at a residence on the 2200 block of East Cleo Avenue.

Mejia was booked into Tulare County jail and his bail is set at $500,000.