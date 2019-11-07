Suspect arrested after pushing Fresno County deputy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after allegedly pushing a deputy who attempted to detain him for sleeping on the porch of someone else’s home, and then attempting to flee.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to call in the area of Dudley and Hulbert in Fresno about the sleeping man. When deputies arrived the suspect pushed the deputy and took off in a vehicle.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said with the help of the California Highway Patrol they were able to track down the suspect near Pleasant Ave and Belmont Avenue.

Deputies said they arrested the suspect after he tried to steal a Mercedes from an auto shop. He has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Herrera. The Sheriff’s Office added that he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Herrera was taken to the hospital and then taken into custody. He faces charges of trespassing, assaulting a peace officer, evading police, attempted auto theft, drug possession, and DUI.

