Suspect arrested after glass broken, items stolen at Fashion Fair mall, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was arrested Friday after police say they shattered glass and took items from a jewelry store in Fashion Fair mall.

Three people entered Valliani Jewelers at the mall after 3:00 p.m. wearing hoods and used what appeared to be a hammer to break the glass enclosure around the merchandise, Lt. Robert Beckwith said.

At that point the people grabbed items and fled the store, police say. According to investigators, officers arrived in minutes and were able to arrest one of the suspects, a juvenile. Police say the suspect was detained as he was abandoning merchandise confirmed to be from the mall jewelry store. The other two suspects are outstanding.

The incident is being described as “grand theft” as there was no one threatened, and officers call the theft a “snatch and grab.”

Police want to clarify that there were no shots fired in this incident and that the sound of glass breaking was likely mistaken for gunfire.

Lt. Beckwith added that Fashion Fair officials are working with police to increase the presence of officers at the mall after gunfire broke out in the area last weekend.