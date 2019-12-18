Survivor finale: Who will win the $1M prize?

LOS ANGELES (KGPE) — The Survivor finale is a little more than 24 hours away before we learn who will take the $1 million prize.

Vince Moua from Merced and Lauren Beck from Bakersfield are two of the contestants from the Central Valley.

Beck made it to the final five and is still in the running for the million dollar prize.

Moua was the third contestant out of twenty to be voted off the Island. Moua is the first Hmong contestant to ever compete in Survivor.

The finale will be taped instead of live because of the controversy over contestant Dan Spilo, who was removed from the show over alleged inappropriate touching of contestants. Spilo will not be in the finale.

The finale takes place Wednesday.

