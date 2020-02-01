Surveillance video shows crash involving police officer in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crash in Fresno involving a police car was captured on surveillance video on Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Peach and Olive Avenues.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows a police SUV driving north on Peach Ave, crossing Olive Ave then colliding with a car and a minivan.

Fresno Police Department Captain Anthony Martinez says the officer was responding to a call at the time, but not as a ‘Code 3,’ meaning the officer didn’t have lights and sirens on.

Attorney David Mugridge says because the officer didn’t have lights and sirens on, they could be more likely to be found at fault.

“If they’ve got their lights and siren on, they can go through lights, they can go faster than you and I can drive, they can go against the flow of traffic to respond to something, but they have to have their lights and sirens on,” said Mugridge.

In the surveillance video, the traffic light appears to change to red before the officer drives through the intersection.

“Clearly, going that fast and going through an intersection with a red light, you know, he’s violated the law because he doesn’t have his lights and sirens on,” said Mugridge. “So there is liability there.”

Mugridge says even when emergency vehicles do have their lights and sirens on, they’re still expected to be cautious of other drivers.

Mugridge says if the officer is found at fault, there could be legal consequences.

The crash is still being investigated.

