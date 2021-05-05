SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man with knife charges before being shot in the neck by woman, Madera police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the moment before a woman shot a man as he was charging her husband with a knife, investigators say.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Madera police responded to a call of a shooting at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Cleveland Avenue.

When investigators arrived they found that an argument had led to a man pulling a knife and charging another man. At that point, officers say the wife of the unarmed man fired one shot from the firearm she was in possession of at the time. Investigators say the bullet struck the charging man in the neck.

The unarmed man and his wife cooperated with police. The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and is listed as in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident you’re asked to contact Commander Chiaramonte at (559) 675-4253.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com