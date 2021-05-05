SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man with knife charges before being shot in the neck by woman, Madera police say

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Surveillance video released Wednesday shows the moment before a woman shot a man as he was charging her husband with a knife, investigators say.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Madera police responded to a call of a shooting at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Cleveland Avenue.

When investigators arrived they found that an argument had led to a man pulling a knife and charging another man. At that point, officers say the wife of the unarmed man fired one shot from the firearm she was in possession of at the time. Investigators say the bullet struck the charging man in the neck.

The unarmed man and his wife cooperated with police. The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and is listed as in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident you’re asked to contact Commander Chiaramonte at (559) 675-4253.