Surveillance footage shows Clovis Target burglars in the act

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Investigators with Clovis Police are working to identify those responsible for breaking into the Target at Clovis’ Sierra Vista Mall.

Officers do not believe the individuals were protesters but instead taking advantage of the national mood.

“Right now we have nothing to show that this has anything to do with the demonstrations that are occurring right now, said Sgt. Jim Koch. “This may be something completely separate. But it is obvious people are taking advantage of the times right now.”

The suspects were seen on security footage breaking into the store shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday. They were caught breaking items and stealing property.

“Officers immediately responded and once they got there they realized the front doors have been smashed out and it was evident that there was people inside there taking product,” said Koch.

Koch said it is a tough time for many, especially in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but he and the Clovis Police department can not condone this activity.

“Our police department has stepped up patrols in specific areas and we have officers who are out there to provide service to our communities and make it safe for people to be out in our community,” said Koch.

Natalie Worstein, Sierra Vista Mall’s general manager, says the best thing they can do is keep working with Clovis Police in order to maintain security.

“With our tenants also keeping them informed and making sure they have security and they all have direct lines to our security so they can call at any time,” said Worstein.

Worstein said although what happened to this Target is awful she believes the people of Clovis will come together and overcome this.

“Obviously we were very disappointed to hear about our Target location. However, we were equally overwhelmed by the community coming together and coming out to help clean up and get Target ready to open,” said Worstein.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Clovis Police.

