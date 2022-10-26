PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden was discovered after a fire was extinguished in a Porterville home on Tuesday, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say officers and firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Westfield Avenue.

When officials arrived, they found that a detached garage had caught fire which firefighters extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Upon investigation, officials say they found an illegal multi-room indoor marijuana garden.

After receiving a signed search warrant from a Superior Court Judge, detectives say they found and eradicated 900 mature budding marijuana plants.

Investigators are asking if anyone has any information regarding this investigation to contact the Porterville Police Department Narcotic Investigations Unit at 559-782-740.