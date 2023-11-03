FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno State Day of Giving wrapped up on Nov. 2 at Fresno State and resulted from the online fundraising effort to show that community support increased in key metrics compared to last year.

The fundraiser encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, and students to demonstrate Bulldog spirit and the value of a Fresno State degree, officials say.

Organizers say donors can support the college, school, or programs they are most passionate about, such as student research, scholarships, internship programs, innovative learning environments, and much more. There were 20 giving areas to support, or donors could select “other” and type in the area of their choice.

According to initial results, 1,852 Fresno State alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends donated to help support colleges, schools, or programs that drive their passion, a 5.29% increase over last year.

$471,000 was donated toward student success, a 2.43% increase over last year.

For more information about this year’s results, visit the Day of Giving 2023 website.