Support continues to flow in from Fresno community days after mass shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Candles lit the Fresno home where four men were murdered Sunday night, and six others were wounded.

The victims, Xy Lee, Phia Vang, Kou Xiong and Kalaxang Thao were shot and killed at a football party near Peach and Olive Avenues around 8 p.m.

“He loved football and loved being with family, that’s why that night he had the big party for the football event,” said Nou Xiong, Kou’s cousin.

On Wednesday, family and friends came together to support the dozens of people impacted by Sunday night’s mass shooting.

“Tonight is such sadness to his family that has been brought upon him it’s just not anything anyone wants to be brought upon them,” Xiong says.

Family describes Xiong as a loving father, football fan and talented sushi chef at Japanese Kitchen.

Meanwhile at Community Regional Medical Center, family of Moua Vang prays he walks again after he was shot in the stomach, the bullet going through his body exiting his leg.

Moua’s family says he was a stay at home father of five. Two of his children have special needs, and his wife is eight months pregnant.

Family says the couple are the last people to ask for help, but with mounting medical bills and funerals on the horizon, it’s a reality families now face.

Here are the GoFundMe accounts set up to help with medical and memorial costs:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.