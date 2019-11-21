Support continues to flow in from Fresno community days after mass shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Candles light the Fresno home where four men were murdered Sunday night, and 6 others were wounded.

The victims, Xy Lee, Phia Vang, Kou Xiong and Kalaxang Thao were shot and killed at a football party near Peach and Olive Avenues around 8 p.m.

“He loved football and loved being with family, that’s why that night he had the big party for the football event,” said Nou Xiong, Kou’s cousin.

On Wednesday, family and friends came together to support the dozens of people impacted by Sunday night’s mass shooting.

“Tonight is such sadness to his family that has been brought upon him its just not anything anyone wants to be brought upon them,” Xiong says.

Family describes Xiong as a loving father, football fan and talented sushi chef at Japanese Kitchen.

Meanwhile at Community Regional Medical Center, family of Moua Vang prays he walks again after he was shot in the stomach, the bullet going through his body exiting his leg.

Moua’s family says he was a stay at home father of five. Two of his children have special needs, and his wife is eight months pregnant.

Family says the couple are the last people to ask for help, but with mounting medical bills and funerals on the horizon, it’s a reality families now face.

Here are the GoFundMe accounts set up to help with medical and memorial costs:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.