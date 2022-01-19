Supply chain issues delaying Fresno County child welfare’s new office from opening

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County officials continue to work towards opening a new facility in Clovis for its child welfare division to move into, but Deputy Director for the Department of Social Services Tricia Gonzalez says ongoing supply chain issues has pushed that back.

“It’s the supply chain, as well as the supply of workers, so it’s just taking longer for them to get the construction done,” explained Gonzalez.

The department was set to move into the new space in early 2022, but Gonzalez says staff found out on Friday about this latest delay. A temporary living space is in operation, but Gonzalez described it as “still an office.”

“We’re going to keep doing our job, we’re going to keep doing the services that we do, and when we move that will only help us.”

The department was heavily criticized at the end of last year when pictures emerged showing children in conditions described as “unacceptable” by Fresno County’s Chief Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau. Since then, Gonzalez says the department has received attention to fix the issues highlighted.

“This has brought extra light onto the child welfare branch and the support that we need, and I think that’s those are starting to get put in place and I think that we’re in a good direction.”