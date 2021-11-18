Supply chain issues affect local food banks in Fresno close to holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The supply chain continues to impact several sectors of the economy including local food banks in the Central Valley.

According to local food bank administrators, the need for food increases especially during the holidays and supply chain issues aren’t making it any easier for these organizations that depend on the delivery of these products.

Local food banks like the Central California Food Bank are feeling the pinch.

“We get impacted by supply chain issues just like regular consumers,” says Kym Dildine, administrator at the Central California Food Bank.

Dildine says the food bank typically orders products and receives them in two weeks, but now, the delivery process is taking much longer around six to eight weeks. Because of this, the Central California Food Bank is constantly ordering in advance to try and keep up with demand.

“Even though we’re buying product by the truckload, we’re less of a priority to major wholesalers and so we kind of get bumped down the list because the priority is the consumers,” says Dildine.

Pasta is one product that’s taking over four months to deliver and last year the Central California Food Bank provided over 54 million pounds of food to neighbors, which is over a 14-million-pound increase throughout 2019.

This year, the Central California Food Bank plans to provide more than 20,000-holiday meals, but if the need is greater, Dildine says there could be an issue with supply.

“We really won’t have the capacity to provide more holiday-specific food because we can’t just turn over the dime and get more product in,” says Dildine.

Even though the shelves look stocked at the food bank, she says they don’t compare to previous years.

Local supply chain issues coupled with low agricultural productivity have put a strain on supply, but they remain committed to providing the necessary goods this year.

“This holiday season and going into the first quarter is going to be challenging, but our team is working hard to ensure that we have the food,” says Dildine.

One way to help food banks like the Central California Food Bank is to donate, especially this holiday season.