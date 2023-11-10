FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County supervisor says union members intimidated his wife and his neighbors, forcing them to call 911.

The claim made by Supervisor Nathan Magsig was first posted to his official social media Thursday night. In that post, he described it as “intimidation tactics” and an “organized attack on my neighborhood.”

Representatives from the SEIU 2015 confirmed that they did organize what they referred to as a car caravan action on Thursday night as part of their campaign for improved wages and benefits for In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS).

According to the flyer distributed to members, “the Fresno Board of Supervisors are proposing to keep IHSS workers at poverty-level wages and they want to eliminate our healthcare insurance.”

As well as targeting the home of Nathan Magsig, the flyer also established that they would be visiting Supervisor Steve Brandau’s neighborhood too.

“I received a frantic telephone call from my wife and she shared with me that there were people in our cul-de-sac who were honking horns,” said Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “She was not able to back out of the driveway and leave and she had shared with me that she had been blocked in and not allowed to leave her house.”

Magsig says the group left when they heard that the police department had been called. The Clovis Police Department did confirm that there was a call about a disturbance a little after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they were made aware of the incident outside Supervisor Magsig’s home and deputies were ordered to conduct proactive patrols around all Fresno County supervisors’ homes.

While no actual crimes were committed, we do not condone the actions of these protesters. We support respectful, peaceful protest done in a proper venue. It is unacceptable to disrupt or intimidate officials, their families and neighbors by gathering where they live. Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Representatives from the SEIU 2015 confirmed that they went into the neighborhood, but they were honking their car horns and there were no personal interactions.