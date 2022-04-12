HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – A south valley Superintendent responded to the fight that broke out at an outside organized youth basketball tournament that happened at a Hanford high school this last weekend.

“We know that parents take this youth sports seriously and we have seen these things on the news before and I had hoped it would never hit home,” said Hanford Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Victor Rosa.

On Saturday, what started as a basketball youth tournament, turned into a brawl at Sierra Pacific High School as players and even parents started to swing at each other on the court.

“We work so hard to teach respect and pursuing victory with honor and then to witness parents not displaying that and especially with kids younger than our own, that is the hard part for me as Superintendent,” said Rosa.

Rosa said the fight broke out at a youth tournament for 6-8 graders. The tournament was not run by the district but by an outside organization. The school often hosts these kinds of basketball events during the off-season as a fundraiser for the high school.

“It was unexpected,” said Lt. James Lutz with Hanford Police. “I don’t think anyone expected this to happen.”

Lutz said at least two people were taken to the hospital for injuries and police are looking for an adult suspect who could face felony charges.

Typically a school resource officer is at the school sporting events but because the tournament was run by an organization outside of the district, that officer was not at the tournament.

“Maybe it slipped through the cracks of what was going on with communication but I don’t think there is a problem with our partnership. I think it is just the communication, “said Lutz.

Police and the school said they will work together in the future to make sure a resource officer is on campus during the tournaments. The school is also exploring other disciplinary actions in the future including possibly banning teams who get into fights from future tournaments.