Super Bowl wish coming true for Coalinga boy with heart condition

A Coalinga boy celebrated his 12th birthday Wednesday, but there was no need to blow out any candles his wish had already come true.

JD Reed had heart surgery in 2018 and now the Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending him to the big game in Florida.

His mother Tonie Reed said JD has always loved sports.

“He was a state wrestler. He swims. He does football. He does soccer. He did normal football. There wasn’t a sport that this kid didn’t do,” she said.

In fact, it was an injury on the field that led to a shocking diagnosis. Tonie brought JD to the doctor for an elbow injury, but they found a much bigger problem — a heart murmur.

“His aorta was basically pinched shut. So he wasn’t getting any circulation to his legs or parts of his body,” Tonie said.

JD needed heart surgery the very next week. His biggest concern was being sidelined.

“It was difficult because I knew if it ended up going bad I wouldn’t be able to do any of my sports,” he said.

After three days he was back on his feet and said a challenge he faced while hospitalized, was boredom.

“I watched the same movie like seven times,” he said.

But some excitement is on the horizon thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I got to pick one wish and where I wanted to go and I’m a really big sports fan, so I wanted to go to the Super Bowl,” JD said.

The big game topped his list, with or without his favorite team.

“I’m a Bears fan, but I’m a Patrick Mahomes fan too, so I’m going for the Chiefs,” he said.

The 6th grader is not able to play on his own team yet, but still gets in on the action as the high school’s ball boy and seemed to already have life figured out.

“Just trying to enjoy it, while I’m still young,” he said.

