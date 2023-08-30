FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rare moon said to appear about every 14 years lit up the night sky on Wednesday. The Super Blue Moon made its way to the Central Valley, leaving some people in awe and others taking advantage of the moment.

According to NASA, a Supermoon happens when a full moon passes through the point in its orbit when it is closest to Earth, causing it to appear larger than normal. A Blue Moon is a full moon that is seen twice within the same month.

While some use the full moon as inspiration for paintings or portraits, others use it for the healing of the mind.

For local businesses like Blue Moon Yoga, this moon was a perfect opportunity to bring their community together to celebrate the rare occasion.

“We’re gonna do about a 30-minute yoga flow, and we’re also going to set intentions, we’re gonna do a bit of journaling, goal setting, and meditation as well,” said Owner of Blue Moon Yoga Mike Easton.