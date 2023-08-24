FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’re looking for a new pet to add to your home, Valley Animal Center is hosting its annual Super Adoption event this Saturday.

Valley Animal Center is hosting its annual Super Adoption, a day when they join forces

with rescues and shelters throughout the Central Valley to find “fur-ever” homes for as many dogs and cats in one day as possible.

Valley Animal Center helps sponsor adoption fees for local rescues and shelters at

annual Super Adoption event.

The event is on Saturday, August 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Valley Animal Center located at 3934 N. Hayston Ave. in Fresno.

The theme of the adoption event this year is Super Mario Bros., and alongside its rescue and shelter partners, they are offering free pet adoptions on a “first come, first adopt” basis.

“We are aware that many organizations like ours are unable to reduce or waive adoption fees,” Valley Animal Center Marketing Manager Alisia Sanchez said, “and we know how full many of them are. This year, we wanted to make Super Adoption truly special.”

Thanks to adoption sponsors, Valley Animal Center says it has nearly $5,000 in adoption fees, and they estimate that can cover the adoption fees of up to 60 dogs and cats.

“These sponsorships will not only help us find homes for animals in our care,” Sanchez said, “but they will also help other rescues and shelters do the same. We thank our adoption sponsors for their commitment to the homeless dogs and cats in the Central Valley.”

Sanchez added those interested in welcoming a dog or cat at no cost must complete an event survey at the time of adoption to get the adoption fee sponsored.

The other rescues joining in on the event include:

Bandit’s Buddies Rescue

Fresno Animal Center

Fresno Humane Animal Services

Innocent Angels Sanctuary

Kirkland Foundation

Lucky Dog Rescue at The Ranch

Orange Cove Animal Control

In addition to all-day pet adoptions, Sanchez says Super Adoption will also consist of a couple of food and shopping vendors, nonprofit organizations, a raffle, and fun activities for the whole family, adding that the biggest raffle prize will be a Nintendo Switch.