Sunshine Farms in Fresno sees jump in customers wanting to pick their own produce

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Sunshine Farms has been in the Central Valley for years selling all sorts of fruits and veggies.But within the past few years they expanded allowing people to come out to their fields and hand pick their own produce.

Tou Yang works at Sunshine Farms, he says they grow all the produce themselves and sell it locally.

“All 100% organic,” said Yang. “We are prepackaging and are following COVID-19 requirements and are doing our social distancing and have tapes out there.”

Yang said amid the coronavirus pandemic more people are avoiding grocery stores and instead buying from local fruit stands.

“When pickers are out here and when kids are out here I do have designated areas for when the kids are out here to come out here and practice their social distancing and they can have masks out here if they want and I do provide a lot of other things as well,” said Yang.

Yang said this is something the whole family can enjoy. But, they didn’t expect the high volume of people wanting to do this activity.

They now only take appointments, if you want to hand pick your fruit and veggies.

“The cool thing about being farmers out here is that we can establish these produce where 100% be sure to the buyer that it has not been chemically touched,” said Yang.

You can make an appointment on the Sunshine Farms Facebook page by clicking the time and date you want to come out.

