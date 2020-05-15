Sunshine Farms in Fresno sees jump in customers wanting to pick their own produce

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Sunshine Farms has been in the Central Valley for years selling all sorts of fruits and veggies.But within the past few years they expanded allowing people to come out to their fields and hand pick their own produce. 

Tou Yang works at Sunshine Farms, he says they grow all the produce themselves and sell it locally. 

“All 100% organic,” said Yang. “We are prepackaging and are following COVID-19 requirements and are doing our social distancing and have tapes out there.”

Yang said amid the coronavirus pandemic more people are avoiding grocery stores and instead buying from local fruit stands.

“When pickers are out here and when kids are out here I do have designated areas for when the kids are out here to come out here and practice their social distancing and they can have masks out here if they want and I do provide a lot of other things as well,” said Yang. 

Yang said this is something the whole family can enjoy. But, they didn’t expect the high volume of people wanting to do this activity. 

They now only take appointments, if you want to hand pick your fruit and veggies.

“The cool thing about being farmers out here is that we can establish these produce where 100% be sure to the buyer that it has not been chemically touched,” said Yang. 

You can make an appointment on the Sunshine Farms Facebook page by clicking the time and date you want to come out. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.