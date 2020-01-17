Sunday Morning Matters Digital Exclusive: Susan Gladding often wonders what she would ask her husband’s killer

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Thursday, the wife of hit and run victim Gavin Gladding will once again voice her powerful message to lawmakers at the state capitol, but she often wonders what it would be like to be face to face with her husband’s killer.

In an emotional interview with KSEE24 anchor Alexan Balekian, Susan Gladding wants to know if Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla is a good person who just made a very bad mistake.

Gladding is pushing Gavin’s law that just passed unanimously through the public safety transportation committee.

