Sun-Maid looking to fill over 30 positions during one-day job fair in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sun-Maid Growers of California is hoping to fill dozens of positions during a one-day job fair this week.

The job fair will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, at the Sun-Maid facility located at 13525 S. Bethel Ave. in Kingsburg.

The company says over 35 plant production positions are available, including sanitation supervisor, maintenance supervisors, stack crews/bin repair, and machine operators. A majority of the positions require no experience, according to Sun-Maid.

On-site interviews will be held and there will be opportunities for applicants to be hired on the spot, pending a pre-employment background check, physical test, and drug test.

For those unable to attend the one-day event, online applications are available at Sun-Maid’s website. Interviews can also be scheduled by calling (559) 897-6280.