Sun-Maid administers second COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds

KINGSBURG, California (KGPE) – At Sun-Maid in Kingsburg, the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was distributed to around 800 growers, employees, and their families.

“Instead of going out to the clinics and trying to coordinate these things on your own, we decided to work with United Health and then Fresno County to try to do the event here and have it very convenient for them and if they’re interested in getting the vaccine, we would come right out of work off your shift or right before and come on over and get it done,” said Harry Overly, the President & CEO for Sun-Maid Growers of California.

Sun-Maid’s president says about 60% of the manufacturing employees and 75% of administrators got their vaccine through Sun-Maid’s vaccine events.

“It’s so important to protect and keep everyone safe and find a way to move forward in this pandemic and get somewhat back to normal. We’re feeding the country, you know, that can’t stop,” said Sun Maid’s Anna Palecek.

Sun-Maid officials say the best part about the event is the feeling of well being it brings to employees.

“I want to make people feel safe, I want to feel safe, my family, I’m ready to help people,” said Sun-Maid receptionist Jennifer Grady.

Around 50 Sun-Maid employees volunteered to help out at today’s event and they said it took less than a minute to get each person through the line and vaccinated.