Sun Kissed summer festival kicks off at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Those looking to embrace the heat outdoors and enjoy dance music can do so at the Sun Kissed summer festival at Chukchansi Park Saturday night.
The event starts at 7 p.m. and festivities will last until 2 a.m. the next morning.
Those in attendance will be able to bring in small bags and camelbacks.
Last-minute tickets can be found here.
Saturday night’s lineup includes:
7:00 to 7:45 p.m. “Ray of Light”
7:45 to 8:30 p.m. “JKAT”
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: “Ronin”
9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: “PHLOREZ”
10:30 to 11:30 p.m.: “WENZDAY”
11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: “JVNA”
12:40 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.: “Said the Sky”
The event is put on by K-lin events.