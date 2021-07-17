Sun Kissed summer festival kicks off at Chukchansi Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Those looking to embrace the heat outdoors and enjoy dance music can do so at the Sun Kissed summer festival at Chukchansi Park Saturday night.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and festivities will last until 2 a.m. the next morning.

Those in attendance will be able to bring in small bags and camelbacks.

Last-minute tickets can be found here.

Saturday night’s lineup includes:

7:00 to 7:45 p.m. “Ray of Light”

7:45 to 8:30 p.m. “JKAT”

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: “Ronin”

9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: “PHLOREZ”

10:30 to 11:30 p.m.: “WENZDAY”

11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: “JVNA”

12:40 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.: “Said the Sky”

The event is put on by K-lin events.