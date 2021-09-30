Suicide among causes of death ruled out in deaths of entire Mariposa family, deputies say

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Mariposa County Sheriff continues to investigate the cause of death of the Gerrish and Chung family.

The cause of death remains undetermined Thursday, according to the Mariposa Sheriff.

“We respect and understand the need for information and details regarding this case. Our current priorities remain supporting and informing the Gerrish / Chung family during this tragic time. As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public. “- Sheriff Jeremy Briese

Mariposa Sheriff Detectives said they are working closely with toxicologists, environmental specialists, the FBI, and other specialists.

Authorities said many toxicology reports have been completed; however, they are still pending a few key results.

Several causes of death have been ruled out detectives said.