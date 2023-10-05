FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October is Safe Sleep and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, awareness month.

The Fresno County Public Health Department said SIDS is one of the leading causes of infant death; it often occurs during sleep and largely affects seemingly healthy babies under a year old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it could include accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment and other deaths from unknown causes.

The Fresno County Public Health Department is leading a public awareness campaign highlighting the critical importance of safe sleep practices in preventing SIDS and other Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths, otherwise known as SUID. This month, officials will provide vital information on social media about safe sleep practices for infants, aiming to educate parents, caregivers, and the community.

The department said California is one of five states in the nation with the lowest SIDS rate; however, Fresno County ranks among the highest in the state. From 2018-2020, Fresno County experienced a SIDS-related death rate of approximately 71.35 per 100,000 live births. California’s SIDS-related death rate is 45.67 per 100,000 live births. According to public health, these statistics underscore the need for more awareness and education regarding safe sleep practices.

