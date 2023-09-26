FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer has appointed its first LGBTQ liaison.

Robin McGehee is a known leader in the LGBTQ+ community and has served as a grand marshal in the Fresno Pride parade.

“It feels so prideful not only for myself but just such an honor,” said McGehee.

McGhee says stepping into this role is personal to her knowing she’s representing herself, and giving a voice to the community she stands with.

“I’m not only a citizen of Fresno, I’m a wife, a mother of two children, I’ve been personally discriminated in the city of Fresno because I was an out lesbian speaking out for marriage rights,” she added.

Mayor Dyer says McGehee will work closely with community services and resources within city hall and Fresno.

He says she brings a network of connections and relationships to the position.

“She’s a person who speaks the truth, she not one to tell me what I want to hear but what I need to hear and I believe that will be the same Robin whether that a liaison or out in the community,” Dyer said. “She is not a person who’s trying to create division within a community, but rather unity and that is what I really need”

The LGBTQ+ liaison is the fifth liaison position in the city’s office of community affairs alongside a Latino, Asian Pacific Islander, Indian, and black American liaison.

“The liaison job in my opinion is playing that role of being that go-between that can also provide a voice for the citizens who are needing support and protection, but not only see a pride flag being risen they want to see a voice in city government”

McGehee earned a master of arts from Fresno State and a bachelor of arts from William Carey College and she is currently a professor at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

“As a lesbian woman knowing I can look at my children and say we have every right to have a voice in that building as every other group in the city that is what one Fresno is all about,” McGhee said.

McGhee will start her new role in the city on Thursday.