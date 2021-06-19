‘Success Fire’ reaches 800 acres, 50% contained officials say

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire officials say the “Success Fire” that broke out early Friday morning was caused by lightning and has grown to 800 acres.

At around 1:15 a.m. the Cal Fire Tulare Unit received a report of a wildland fire in the area of Success Valley and Reservation roads east of Porterville.

Officials say firefighters are currently battling the fire by maintaining the containment line around the area and working towards 100% containment.

Cal Fire has asked the public to watch out for fire crews and equipment on the roadways in this area.

The fire is currently 50% contained and has caused no damage to any structures.

Cal Fire says the Tule River, Tulare County, CDRC and the Santa Barbara County fire departments are on scene helping to contain the fire.