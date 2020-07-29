Substitute teaching may be in big demand amid the pandemic

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – With the start of the school year only weeks away, Clovis Unified is counting on substitute teachers now more than ever.

The school district’s Associate Superintendent of Human Resources Barry Jager says they have always valued their relationship with substitutes and plan on growing and connecting with them more.

“We have relied heavily on our subs and so what I will say is that subs will be necessary because we will see situations where our certificated and classified employees for personal or health reasons will need a sub,” said Jager.

With COVID 19 cases rising, Jager says the school district needs to have faith in their part-time substitutes and teacher’s aides to step up if the time comes.

“We are guiding them through the online training so they are equipped in advance to move right in and create that fluid instructional environment,” said Jager.

Jager says they currently have 900 substitutes who could work for them – and because of this ever-changing time there are plenty of ways for them to play a role in a child’s education.

“Instructional aides that are classified employees but are seeking that connectivity to the instructional world. We will be using these classified employees to work on assignments that can be intervention rich,” said Jager.

Selma Unified School District currently employs 250 substitute teachers. Assistant Superintendent for Selma Unified Teresa Wood says they are focusing on boosting online training for all subs and teacher’s aides.

“For our day to day subs what are plan is is to make sure that before they are utilized for jobs they have all that training in place whether that be Google meets, Zoom meetings, and Google classroom,” said Wood.

For more information on how to apply to be a substitute for Clovis Unified, click this link.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.