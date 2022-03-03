FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A majority of Fresno County residents are spending a large portion of their paycheck on rent.

A recent study by the University of California, Merced found that 60% are what is called “rent-burdened.”

“The Central Valley is considered one of the more affordable regions in California but for the people who live here, that’s no longer a reality,” said Karla Martinez, a policy advocate at Leadership Council Fresno.

Martinez said she receives calls every day from residents of Fresno who fear getting evicted as they watch rent prices increase.

“Rental increases last year increased by 39% since 2017,” she said.

In that same survey by UC Merced, 20% of residents in District 5 of the City of Fresno and 19% in District 3 said they feared eviction. 76% of those surveyed across all districts in the city said Fresno has an affordable housing problem.

It’s a problem city officials said hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We’re seeing folks struggle at all different levels. There are people who have full-time jobs and aren’t able to find an apartment or a place to rent,” said City Council President Nelson Esparza.

Esparza said there is currently a subset of city council members meeting with the Mayor to produce the city’s housing plan, with a goal of finishing by early April.

“Sometime in April, my plan is to call a special session of the city council and hear items that are exclusively focused on housing,” he said.

The long-term solution, he said, is adding more housing in the county.

“When you look at why we have this crisis, there are a number of different variables, but one key variable that is not easy to change overnight is that we have a legitimate shortage of housing,” he said.

Martinez and the Leadership Council will be holding a press conference on Friday to call for more immediate action by the city, as she said many residents cannot wait another day.