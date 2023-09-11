MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Principal Calderon of Stefani Elementary School in Merced County reassured parents, students, and staff Monday evening after an incident regarding an alleged gun on campus incident was taken care of.

Officials say an incident was reported Monday involving a student who allegedly brought an unloaded handgun on campus.

School officials say staff, the district, and authorities immediately took action and verified that no students were in danger at any time.

The school says counseling support was provided right away to the number of students and staff who were shaken up by the incident. Counseling will continue to be available over the next few days.

Parents are advised to remind their children to always tell staff when they become aware of anything that could be dangerous to themselves or others.

“Although investigations do continue, the situation has been handled and all students should feel safe,” Principal Calderon reassured.