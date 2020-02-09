Students learn new musical techniques at Madera Unified’s first-ever Mariachi event

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — It’s not the typical music program for several north Valley schools. Dozens of middle and high school students are learning the art of Mariachi.

On Saturday, students took part in Madera Unified’s first-ever Mariachi Educational Clinic and ended the day performing for the community.

Award-winning Mariachi performers from Las Vegas came to the Valley for the clinic, to teach the students some new techniques.

The students from Martin Luther King Middle School, Kerman High School, and Madera South High School are part of their school’s Mariachi bands.

“A lot of people are like surprised that Mariachi groups exist or were created here at the school,” said Abel Maceda, a senior at Madera South High School.

Kerman High’s Mariachi band has been around for a while, but MLK and Madera South just started their programs within the last year.

“It’s something new, something that people find interesting and it’s nice to be a part of that,” said Maceda.

The 17-year-old and his peers spent Saturday learning some new techniques at the first-ever Madera Unified School District Mariachi Educational Clinic.

“It’s fun, you get to learn new things,” said Christopher Norwood, an eighth-grader at Martin Luther King Middle School in Madera.

The district’s academic coach in music, Sandra Kelly, says mariachi music is something most of her students can relate to.

“It’s culturally relevant music, it’s music that they’ve grown up with, it’s generational, which is something I really love about it,” she said.

Every summer Kelly attends a mariachi music conference in Las Vegas and wanted valley students to have the opportunity to learn from two award-winning mariachi performers, Yvette Sital and Ramiro Benavides.

They say there is nothing like seeing the students light up when they play.

“It’s extremely rewarding, you know we’re spreading the music and the culture across the nation,” said Benavides, a Mariachi director in Las Vegas.

Sital hopes this lesson motivates the students to continue growing.

“It’s an experience that can take them to be professional Mariachi’s or even just having them focus more on school and their education,” said Sital, Mariachi director in Las Vegas.

It’s an experience students say they are proud to be a part of.

“It’s kind of hard but at the same time it’s fun,” said Norwood. Maceda agreeing, “It’s a new community that I hadn’t been a part of before and I enjoy it.”

The school says they plan on holding more performances for Cinco De Mayo.

