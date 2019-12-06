Breaking News
Multiple people dead after police pursuit involving stolen UPS truck ends in shootout in Miami

Students in need getting help in ‘Hope for the Holidays’

Local News

by: Karen Breit

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City College is celebrating Christmas a little early with some of its students in need, just in time for their semester finals.

From food for the family, books for the kids, to toothbrushes, and healthy snacks, Fresno City College knows that sometimes basic necessities make the best gifts.

“Some of our students face barriers throughout the semester,” said the college’s Kathy Bonilla. “[It] could be transportation, child care, but a lot of our students are also hungry and they have food insecurities that we want to help them get over.”.

That’s why Fresno City College celebrates “Hope for the Holidays.”

“You see students are so happy and excited, and they feel special,” said Senior Program Specialist for Student Activities Maile Martin. “So, it’s important to feel special and for our students to enjoy the gifts of students, faculty, and staff.”

The money donated this year helped pay for gifts such as $50 Savemart gift cards for 200 students who were nominated by their peers and faculty.

It came as a big surprise for student Sever Vang.

“I didn’t know I would get nominated. We were nominating so many people, I wasn’t sure if I would get picked. When I got picked I was like oh! I guess I did! I was so excited, and I think it’s pretty cool. I can use it to go get food for Christmas, help my family out.”

But there’s another reason this gift is so important.

“We know towards the end of the semester, it’s especially difficult because students want to finish, they want to be successful in their class, but if you’re hungry, you cant learn, it’s hard to learn,” said Bonilla.

“We want to make sure we help them get a good meal, that we’re helping their families put food in their own pantries so they can successfully complete the semester.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.