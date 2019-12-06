Students in need getting help in ‘Hope for the Holidays’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City College is celebrating Christmas a little early with some of its students in need, just in time for their semester finals.

From food for the family, books for the kids, to toothbrushes, and healthy snacks, Fresno City College knows that sometimes basic necessities make the best gifts.

“Some of our students face barriers throughout the semester,” said the college’s Kathy Bonilla. “[It] could be transportation, child care, but a lot of our students are also hungry and they have food insecurities that we want to help them get over.”.

That’s why Fresno City College celebrates “Hope for the Holidays.”

“You see students are so happy and excited, and they feel special,” said Senior Program Specialist for Student Activities Maile Martin. “So, it’s important to feel special and for our students to enjoy the gifts of students, faculty, and staff.”

The money donated this year helped pay for gifts such as $50 Savemart gift cards for 200 students who were nominated by their peers and faculty.

It came as a big surprise for student Sever Vang.

“I didn’t know I would get nominated. We were nominating so many people, I wasn’t sure if I would get picked. When I got picked I was like oh! I guess I did! I was so excited, and I think it’s pretty cool. I can use it to go get food for Christmas, help my family out.”

But there’s another reason this gift is so important.

“We know towards the end of the semester, it’s especially difficult because students want to finish, they want to be successful in their class, but if you’re hungry, you cant learn, it’s hard to learn,” said Bonilla.

“We want to make sure we help them get a good meal, that we’re helping their families put food in their own pantries so they can successfully complete the semester.”

