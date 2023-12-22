MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students at an elementary school in Madera rolled up their sleeves Friday morning to flip pancakes for their parents and other members of the community.

This is an annual tradition starting back in 2006 that was put on by students at Chavez Elementary School, according to officials.

The school also welcomed community members to read books to students as they waited for their pancakes.

Organizers say the event not only provides a delicious meal but creates an opportunity for community involvement.

In addition to the pancakes served Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out toys to students donated by the California Highway Patrol.