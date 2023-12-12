FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of local students gathered with their families on Monday and hopped on the “Fresno Area Polar Express.”

A Fresno area express bus and three trollies morphed into the “Fresno Area Polar Express.”

Students and their families were taken on a ride down Christmas Tree Lane. A group of Fresno police officers turned into Santa’s helpers and escorted the Polar Express.

“Tonight is a great example of what a great community we have here in Fresno it’s a collaboration between Fresno police department, Fresno area Express, and Fresno Unified, Central Unified and just a number of businesses that donated to make this happen,” deputy chief for the Fresno Police Department, Mindy Casto said on Monday.

At the end of the ride, the students and their families were treated to a winter wonderland at Fresno High School.