Students design and print a 3D prosthetic so a fifth-grader can play in the orchestra

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Students in Clovis North High School’s robotics program put their STEM knowledge to work to help a fifth-grader make music once again.

Using a 3D printer, they designed and printed a bowstring holder for fifth-grade student Ty Rabena. Ty is missing his right hand, but wanted to play the bass and be a part of his school’s orchestra. The robotics students created a prosthetic device so Ty can utilize his right arm to maneuver a bass bow.

The device had to be sturdy enough to handle the pressure movement of the bow without slipping, but also comfortable for Ty to play the bass. Now, Ty can happily play bass in his school’s orchestra with all of his classmates.

