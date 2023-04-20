VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students from Visalia’s St. Paul’s School won a national competition with a grand prize trip to New York City.

The five winning 8th-grade students and their history teacher will be flown to the Big Apple to see the musical “Hamilton” on Broadway. They will also get a special backstage meet and greet with the cast on May 3.

“I thought like April Fool’s came early, I’m not going to lie it was shocking we won, we can go to New York for free? It was really shocking,” said contest winner Sam Tekeste.

The St. Paul’s School’s open house hosted the winners Thursday afternoon on stage to meet with the media and perform their Hamilton Education performances.

The students are a part of the Hamilton Program which is a program designed to help students expand their primary source analysis skills by creating an original performance piece following the model of the musical “Hamilton.”

“And so that was completely new territory where we had to come up with like a melody and but that it turned out really good and we’re like oh yeah and then it won us tickets to New York,” said contest winner Rose Longbottom.

Listed are the winning students and their performances: