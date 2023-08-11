FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified is this year inviting younger siblings who are not yet in school to also get a free breakfast – if they are with a parent who is bringing an enrolled student to school to have breakfast as well, according to Fresno Unified.

The district says, under USDA guidelines, the district will provide meals at no cost to all enrolled students regardless of income levels. It’s part of the district’s efforts to eliminate all barriers to student learning and helps ensure students are not hungry at school.

“Our Nutrition Services team does an outstanding job preparing morning and lunchtime meals at no cost for our students. Healthy, appealing food items help our students to focus on their learning, and for some of our kids, maybe their only meals that day,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The program is part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), an option available to schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Fresno Unified officials say meal applications are not required.

Also new this year is a Fresno Unified school meals app, which shows what students will see on the menus for breakfast and lunch each day. The app can be accessed by searching for “School Menus by Nutrislice” on Google Play or the App Store or visit fresnounified.nutrislice.com.