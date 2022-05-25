COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student was shot with a BB gun after a water balloon fight led to an argument on Wednesday, according to the Coalinga Police Department.

At 1:45 p.m., officers were called out to Keck Park after it was reported that a student had been shot with a BB gun.

When officers arrived, they found a student suffering from an injury to their arm after being struck by three BBs.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a group of students from Coalinga High School had been having a water balloon fight at the park leading up to the incident.

After one of the ballons hit a vehicle, officials say the car’s owner, identified as another high school student, started to argue with the group.

During the argument, officers say the owner grabbed a BB gun from their car and started shooting at the victim. Officials say the suspect also ended up hitting two vehicles in the parking lot with metal BBs during the incident.

“Given the recent incident in Texas, this is extremely concerning,” the Coalinga Huron Unified School District wrote in a statement. “First, that a student had a loaded weapon in the car. Second, that a water balloon fight would lead to taking it out, and third, pointing it at someone, and firing it multiple times.”

The suspect was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. District officials say the suspect has been suspended from school pending expulsion.

In the statement, the district emphasized that it has a zero tolerance policy for its students when it comes to the procession of weapons.

Officials say the victim was not seriously injured and denied medical treatment following the incident.