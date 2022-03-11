FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two students, a boy and a girl, were hospitalized following an opioid overdose Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to Caruthers High School on a call of possible opioid overdose. They arrived to find the male and female students in the bathroom.

Both students were hospitalized, according to investigators, and both were given doses of Narcan by firefighters. Their conditions are unknown. Deputies say the restroom where the students were found has been closed but no other school operations were disrupted.

Deputies say the Sheriff’s Fentanyl Overdose Response Team (FORT) will be investigating the substance.

